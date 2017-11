IT was the photo of Damian Green leaving the house with his wife and an overnight bag that caught my attention. A pleasant-looking woman in advanced middle-age, Mrs Green had managed to maintain an amiable expression in the face of the press, with its bank of camera lenses, and a pelting of journalists’ questions. She was no doubt feeling as queasy as her name suggests, but there was no ill humour or scowling, no indication that she feared the world was collapsing around her ears.

And, indeed, it may be that the claims made against her husband – of a hand on a knee and compromising text messages – are proved as innocent as he says they are. So too the “extreme porn” a police officer says was found on a computer in his Westminster office. When the investigation into these matters reports, Mrs Green might well find her spouse completely vindicated, allowing their life, and marriage, to continue as before.

Except of course it will never be quite the same again. If Mr Green is cleared of all wrong-doing, there will still be that, at best, ill-advised text message to his accuser, as he salivated over the image of her in a corset, and suggested they meet for a drink. No wife would like or forget that. It would set the mind racing, searching backwards for other instances of flirting that have been filed under “minor misdemeanours” or “misinterpretations” – overly familiar acts with other women at a Christmas party, say, where the mistletoe was abundant, or a New Year bash, where drink flowed too freely.

