The prestigious Scottish Italian Awards is celebrating five years of rewarding the best of Italian hospitality in Scotland and over that relatively short period of time have become a major event in the Scottish social calendar.

The Awards have grown year on year so it’s no surprise that this year’s event promises to be the largest yet, with excitement and enthusiasm continuing to build towards the big night.

Over 80,000 votes have been counted in the 5th annual Scottish Italian Awards and 85 finalists have been revealed, offering a list of the best of Italian hospitality from across the whole of Scotland.

The Scottish Italian Awards were created to recognise the significant contribution of Italian restaurants to the Scottish hospitality industry. Over 1500 businesses engaged with the 2017 competition but the 80,000 votes whittled it down to just 85 finalists.

Including venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh, from Stranraer to Dumfries and Troon to North Berwick, the list of 2017 finalists represents Scotland’s true favourites.

Finalists in all categories are invited to the annual Gala Final on the 12th of November at the Glasgow Hilton. 2017 is set to be the biggest party yet as The Scottish Italian Awards celebrate their 5th birthday.

CELINO’S

Family run since 1982 on Alexandra Parade, Celino’s Italian Deli Café offers ‘tutto per tutti’ (everything for everyone).

Building on the success of Celino’s Alexandra Parade, the firm decided to take the Celino’s concept to another part of Glasgow. Celino’s Partick opened its doors on August 18 2017. It wasn’t easy to choose a location but the family believe they have found the perfect fit.

Celino's is very excited to join the thriving Partick community and look forward to extending a very warm welcome to new customers.

See www.celinos.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLASGOW TAXIS LTD

Glasgow Taxis Ltd is proud to sponsor the Scottish Italian Awards for another year and help to celebrate the significant contribution Scottish Italians make to the city of Glasgow.

Glasgow Taxis provides individuals and businesses across Glasgow, where many of this year’s award nominees are based, with an exemplary taxi service.

Operating 24/7, a fleet of around 800 black Hackney cabs with the distinguishable yellow flag are a constant presence throughout Glasgow.

Renowned for our customer service and attention to detail, passengers can be confident in the knowledge that Glasgow Taxis Ltd takes great pride in providing a quality, reliable service with the customer’s safety paramount.

Every vehicle driver is fully disclosed (PVG-checked) and has undergone a rigorous screening process with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council in order to secure their licence. In addition, every Glasgow Taxis Ltd driver is given a unique ID number to ensure the company knows who is driving its taxis at all times.

Travelling with Glasgow Taxis has never been easier. Our mobile app, web booker and in-car chip and pin facility put customer convenience at the forefront. The company ensures its vehicles are equipped with the latest radio and GPS communication technology to get from A to B to make your journey as simple as possible.

With safety, innovation and partnership at its core, Glasgow Taxis remains the city’s number one choice so be sure to look out for the #yellowflag.

See www.glasgowtaxis.co.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HENRY COLBECK

Founded in 1893, Henry Colbeck is the oldest independent supplier to the fish & chip market in the UK and we remain a family owned and family managed business. The company has been built on quality, service and reliability, with customer care as our driving influence.

They are based on the Team Valley Trading Estate in Gateshead, Tyne & Wear and we opened a second distribution centre on Calder Street Business Park in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire in 2000 to service their growing customer base in Scotland.

In addition to fish and chip shops, they supply Chinese, Indian and Italian takeaways and restaurants.

Products include frying oils and fats, frozen sea cod and haddock, a variety of frozen foods, batter flours, pizza products, packaging, equipment and cleaning materials.

Henry Colbeck's fleet is capable of delivering both frozen and ambient products throughout the North East of England, Yorkshire, Cumbria and Scotland to over 2500 customers. They provide, in almost every area, a minimum of a twice weekly delivery service.

As a family business servicing family businesses, they are very keen to build and strengthen relationships with our customers. Henry Colbeck local sales managers in all of our delivery areas, supported in both of our offices with an equally experienced team of telesales personnel.

Good luck to everyone at this years 'Scottish Italian Awards'

See www.colbeck.co.uk/about-us

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLASGOW PHILARMONIA

Following a number of diverse sell out shows, Glasgow Philharmonia has achieved phenomenal success reaching a wide demographic throughout Scotland.

2016 saw the orchestra expanding nationally after a mentoring scheme with XLN CEO Christian Nellemann who's expertise and guidance has allowed Founder Ross Gunning's vision to become a reality.

Find out more about Christian here: www.xlntelecom.co.uk/why-xln/xln-profile?id=ChristianNelleman

2017 see the continued expansion of the orchestra with renowned international performers and festivals across the UK and America.

Previous Events:

Medal Unveiling - 2014 Commonwealth Games

Charity Single of Mother Glasgow for Lord Provost Queen Street Fund with Actor Tom Urie - 2015

Stars on Parade Remembrance Day Concert at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - 2013

Movies to Musicals - 2015, 2016, 2017 and upcoming 2018

Summer Classical Concert - 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and upcoming 2018

Children in Need - 2014

Recorded albums for Karl Loxley and Jonathan Carr - 2015

Scottish Gala Concert with River City Actors - 2014

I Love Clarkson Light Switch on – 2013

‘Proud to be involved with the 2017 'Scottish Italian Awards’

See www.glasgowphilharmonia.com