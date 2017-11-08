Singer Liam Gallagher had his prayers answered when one loyal fan took a potato and a peeler to his stage show.
The concert-goer could be seen waving the items and hacking off shavings of the vegetable just feet away from the performer as he sang in London’s Bethnal Green on Tuesday.
It came hours after Gallagher tweeted to fans: “Im looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tnight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x.”
Hundreds rushed to volunteer their services, with some even offering pictures and videos of their potato-peeling skills.
One replied: “Already at it, in Bethnal Green. That’s a job for me. As you were, ES x”
“I did GCSE food and got an A so if he could pick me that would be amazing,” replied one apparently well-qualified follower.
Another quipped: “What type of potato though … Maris piper? King Edward?” while another inquired of the job: “Is travel included?”
Absolute Radio DJ George Godfrey, who also caught the moment on camera, tweeted: “Can we find last nights potato peeler plz so I can buy them some chips or something? Loving your work wherever you are.”
Gallagher will continue his global tour – following the release of his debut solo album As You Were – on Friday with a gig in Dubai.
