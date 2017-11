Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd has been formally appointed the new minister for childcare and early years after Mark McDonald resigned from the position over "inappropriate'' behaviour.

Parliament unanimously approved the appointment a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to promote Ms Todd, a former pharmacist who grew up in the West Highlands and worked at NHS Highland for 20 years.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mr McDonald stepped down from the role on Saturday with an apology to those he might have upset.

