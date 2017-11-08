Three of Scotland's ski resorts are guaranteeing snow this winter by producing it in 'factories' to cover some of their slopes.
Technoalpin Snowfactories are expected to be on site at CairnGorm Mountain and Glencoe Mountain by early December.
Glencoe has arranged a leasing deal which will see the snow factory positioned wherever there is no natural snowfall.
If there is an early start to snow cover, it will be used at the base station rather than up the mountain.
The Lecht in Aberdeenshire will install its snow factory powered by a wind turbine on a trial basis during February and March.
It guarantees snow on the nursery and Osprey slopes during the school mid-term holiday and in the run-up to Easter.
Ski-Scotland chairwoman Heather Negus said: "The snowsports areas are all set to welcome the new season's snow, both natural and factory-produced, as well as our skiing and snowboarding customers.
"We would encourage them to make sure they are ready for some serious snow sliding fun by having their equipment serviced early, working on their muscle toning and buying their season tickets."
