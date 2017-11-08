MIDLOTHIAN council has backed calls to introduce maternity and paternity leave for its councillors.

The council's eighteen councillors unanimously backed calls to introduce parental leave for its elected members in a the landmark decision.

In a motion moved by SNP councillor Kelly Parry, it said that current legislation and guidance is unclear.

It said that a lack of clarity and relevant policy could be a barrier to people engaging in local government politics.

Councillors are not recognised as employees so do not have the same rights as other council workers.

Under current arrangements, when councillors have children, they must simply choose between physically attending duties or not.

Councils across Scotland are in charge of their own arrangements, and Midlothian is the first council in the country to agree to the moves.

According to the Fawcett Society, only 4 per cent of those in England have a formal maternity, paternity, or adoption policy in place.

Kelly Parry, SNP councillor for Midlothian, said: "Councillors are not recognised as employees and so common basic practices such as heath and safety assessments for pregnant women and other legal rights do not apply, let alone the right support in place to take a break to bond with a new baby, and allow your body to recover and adjust.

"Women from who feel pressured to return to work early are at far higher risk of postnatal depression and far too often in local government women are expected to resign from senior positions to take any leave at all.

"Councils lack far behind in women’s representation compared with our national parliaments and we must recognise and change the structural barriers involved.

"Maternity leave is an issue that needs to be addressed across all our political institutions and we must send a message to society that politics is not just for retired men."

She said it is hoped the move in Midlothian will investigate into different ways of flexible working and other practical arrangements to assist with a councillor's workload whilst on leave.