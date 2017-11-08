BBC Scotland bosses have appointed a former Question Time editor to head its proposed hour-long news programme.
Hayley Valentine will take on the role of editor of the integrated news hour planned for the new BBC Scotland channel which will launch next year, subject to regulatory approval.
She has been the BBC's executive editor of Question Time and more recently, director of current affairs at production company Mentorn Scotland.
Prior to that she was head of news at BBC Radio 5 Live and also worked in a variety of other roles across 5 Live, BBC Breakfast and STV.
She said: "To be given the opportunity to launch a brand new programme at the heart of the proposed new BBC Scotland Channel is a real privilege and a rare treat.
"I am looking forward to creating a really distinctive programme with a broad Scottish, UK-wide and international news agenda which has the priorities of a Scottish audience at the centre of everything we do."
Gary Smith, head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, said: "I'm confident that under her leadership we will produce an exciting, distinctive and brilliant new programme for our audiences.
"She will also join my management team and play a key role in the running of the department and the recruitment of the 80 new jobs which are being created through the BBC's major investment in journalism in Scotland."
