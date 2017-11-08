Good news for holidaymakers heading to Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria - the Canary Isles wants to ensure Brexit doesn't get in the way of Britons travelling to its sun-kissed beaches and to work there.
Tenerife's President Carlos Alonso is bidding to maintain free movement, trade, services and capital with Britain after its exit from the European Union.
He wants it to cover the entire Canary Isles, which also covers the smaller islands of Fuerteventura, a magnet for Scots holidaymakers, and the haven of La Gomera, off Tenerife.
Mr Alonso said the UK market was the largest source of tourism for the island and the Canary government wanted to maintain the "fruitful relations with our British friends".
The plans to be submitted would involve negotiation with both the Spanish government and the EU to strike a deal to provide special conditions for the Canaries, an autonomous state from Spain, he added.
Mr Alonso said: "The aim is to maintain the existing conditions and relations between the Canaries and the UK and therefore exclude the Canaries and Tenerife of the effects of Brexit."
The Canaries already benefit from special measures and exemptions in EU policies, including agricultural policies, fiscal policies and commercial policies.
He added: "Our bid will maintain free movement, trade, services and capital between the island and Britain post-Brexit, and allow the islands to deal with the UK as a third-party country."
He went on: "We are asking that we be able to maintain the current framework we have with the UK, with free movement of goods, of services, including tourism, of people and of capital, which is in the mutual interest of both parties."
