Good news for holidaymakers heading to Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria - the Canary Isles wants to ensure Brexit doesn't get in the way of Britons travelling to its sun-kissed beaches and to work there.

Tenerife's President Carlos Alonso is bidding to maintain free movement, trade, services and capital with Britain after its exit from the European Union.

He wants it to cover the entire Canary Isles, which also covers the smaller islands of Fuerteventura, a magnet for Scots holidaymakers, and the haven of La Gomera, off Tenerife.

