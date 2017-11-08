A NEW tourist trail has been launched to showcase attractions in the North East of Scotland.

The North East 250 -- a circular driving route -- will take visitors through Speyside, the Cairngorms, Royal Deeside, Aberdeen, the East Coast and the Moray Coast.

Visitors will be able to explore the varying wildlife and scenery of coastal villages, forests, beaches and mountains along the route.

The route also takes in museums, castles, including Balmoral and Ballindalloch Castle, and a number of distilleries such as Glenlivet, Macallan and Royal Lochnagar.

Launched at the Moray Speyside Tourism Conference in Elgin, its creators hope it will bring additional trade to communities situated along the circular driving route.

Local businessmen Guy Macpherson-Grant, who developed the route, said he was delighted to launch it amongst his fellow tourism businesses in Moray Speyside.

He said: "I am excited by the potential of the North East 250 to bring more visitors to our area and experience, what I believe, is the very best that Scotland has to offer.

"We need businesses along the route to really get behind it and help make it the success I know it can be."

Partners and supporters include Chivas Brothers, Ballindalloch Castle and Gardens, Turcan Connell, Walkers, Aberdeen International Airport, Speyside Gardens and the Station Hotel, Rothes.

Laurie Piper, Operations Manager at Moray Speyside Tourism, said: "I am confident that the North East 250 will contribute to the continued growth and development of Moray Speyside’s tourism industry."

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: "This exciting new route is a welcome asset to the North East and will, we would hope, simulate the success of other similar routes around Scotland.

"This area has arguably the best scenery, landscapes and views in Scotland and we would anticipate that the introduction of such a route will bring economic benefit to the area and its tourism businesses through increased visitors.

"VisitScotland works closely with communities and businesses to showcase the rich assets, hidden gems and stories of every region in Scotland.

"Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is integral to sustaining communities across Scotland by generating income, creating jobs and stimulating social change."

Information on places to visit, accommodation providers and local amenities can be found at www.northeast250.com.