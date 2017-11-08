INTERNET giant Amazon is to give half a per cent of the cost of every purchase made by customers to charity through a new UK service.

Customers can shop as they would on the conventional site at smile.amazon.co.uk except with a donation to a named charity made at no additional cost to customers or the charities they select.

From today, customers can choose from ten major UK charities, including Scottish Women's Aid, Cancer Research UK, the British Red Cross, and the Royal British Legion, with enrolment opening to all UK charities registered next year.

In the US, Amazon has donated over $62 million (£47m) to charities through Amazon Smile since its launch four years ago

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said: “We’re offering a simple way for customers to support good causes ahead of the busiest shopping period of the year,

"Over time, we hope to see similar success here as in the US, where over $62 million has been donated to over 230,000 charities since launching.”

Marsha Scott, CEO of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “Domestic abuse is everyone’s problem.

"Anyone who believes that women and children should live free from fear, violence and abuse can be and should be part of the solution.

"We’re grateful to Amazon Smile for giving people the opportunity to donate to us.

"All money raised through the generosity of customers will be used to deliver a Scotland with no domestic abuse, where women, young people, and children enjoy all their human rights and have equal opportunity to explore all their ambitions and aspirations.”

Alex Hyde-Smith, fundraising director at Marie Curie, said: “Marie Curie is committed to making it as easy as possible for people to support us, in ways that suit them best.

"It’s only with generous donations that we are we able to continue providing vital nursing care to people living with a terminal illness and support for their families.

"Amazon Smile offers another way people can give to Marie Curie, at no extra cost to them, and all when they are shopping online. This new way to donate will help Marie Curie reach more people living with a terminal illness, and their families.”