Christopher Eccleston has shared his approval of Jodie Whittaker taking over the leading role in Doctor Who, and said that the programme needed a shake-up.

Eccleston, who played the Time Lord when the sci-fi series was revived in 2005, has also said that he has avoided going to fan conventions over the years because he likes to rely on acting to earn a living.

The 53-year-old actor told ITV’s Lorraine that he is pleased with Whittaker’s casting, and added: “The BBC have gone as far as they have with skinny white men, it’s time.

