CONSERVATIONISTS have warned that one of Scotland’s rarest birds may be driven to extinction after their numbers dropped by a third in just three years.

RSPB Scotland fear that corncrakes may vanish from the islands and isolated areas they still call home within 20 years due to a loss of breeding grounds and suitable habitats.

Once widespread across Scotland, the birds have all but disappeared from the mainland except for a few pockets in the North West coast.

Corncrakes are shy, land-dwelling relatives of coots and moorhens which migrate from their wintering grounds in Africa year to breed in Scotland, mostly on islands or crofts and farmland.

This year only 866 calling males have been recorded during RSPB Scotland’s annual survey. This is a drop of 17 per cent from 2016, and down 33 per cent from the 2014 high of 1,289 males.

The charity says there were glimmers of positive results seen in some areas such as the islands of Barra and Vatersay, where numbers grew by 47 per cent from last year.

But these were outweighed by losses elsewhere else. Benbecula’s population was down 64 per cent, and Durness has seen a 53 per cent drop.

The overall sharp decline has prompted concern from RSPB Scotland that the long term survival of these birds as a breeding species here is now under threat.

The organisation is calling for renewed action to ensure that Scottish Government, and the conservation community do all they can to work with landowners and crofters to protect corncrakes.

Paul Walton, Head of Habitats and Species at RSPB Scotland, said: “The ‘crex crex’ call of the corncrake in unmistakable but in recent years has become something even fewer of us are likely to hear – in just three years Scotland has lost a third of its calling male population. While some areas have seen an increase in numbers this third successive annual fall in numbers is incredibly worrying.

“For many years the increases in corncrake numbers have been rightly celebrated as one of the great successes of agri-environment schemes, and a fine example of what can be achieved by crofters, farmers, government and conservationists working together.

“However, the gains made for this rare species now face being unravelled and lost, and their future is once again looking increasingly uncertain in Scotland unless action is taken.”

The decline in the bird’s numbers is thought to be linked to changing agricultural practices. Fewer areas are now being managed to benefit corncrakes, while payment rates provided by the Scottish Government to crofters to delay mowing are now lower, which may reduce the incentive to mow later in the year and could lead to fewer corncrake chicks surviving.

RSPB Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to work with them to ensure the long term survival of breeding corncrakes here. They also want to see robust advice provided to all land managers on supporting threatened species and the wider environment.

Mr Walton added: “While we are extremely concerned that these recent declines will turn into long term trends if no action is taken there is still time to prevent this from happening.

"Right now there is a great opportunity here for the Scottish Government to take decisive positive action and work with conservation organisations in designing a future scheme, not only to help corncrakes, but also to support crofters and farmers deliver as many benefits as possible for our country’s incredible wildlife.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said:

“We were aware that some species and habitats could be particularly vulnerable when moving from Rural Priorities to the Agri-Environment and Climate Scheme (AECS) and we are disappointed to see a decline in corncrake numbers.

“However we continue to provide support for the species through AECS and we expect to see the area of management to benefit corncrakes under AECS to continue to increase as further contracts are awarded.

“We are pleased our partners Scottish National Heritage provided funding to RSPB for targeted support of corncrakes during the transition period.”