Police have yet to identify a man who used a samurai sword to rob an 80-year-old shopkeeper more than a month after the incident.
The man, thought to be in his 20s, entered News Boyz newsagent in The Square, Penicuik, demanding money.
Armed with the blade, he struggled with the shopkeeper before making off with a three-figure sum of cash and injuring the victim's hand.
Detective Constable Andrew Hope said: "Since our initial appeal, we've spoken to a number of members of the public and we are grateful for the information they provided us with.
"However, we have yet to identify the suspect and so we need anyone who has yet to come forward, but believes they can assist with our inquiries, to do so immediately."
The incident happened on Friday October 6 at around 8.10pm.
Police described the suspect as white and around 5ft 7ins.
Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 3936 of October 6, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
