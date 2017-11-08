A 14-year-old-boy has died at his home in Ardrossan.

Police were called to an address in the town’s Eglinton Road on Sunday evening after receiving reports of the death of the boy.

Named locally as Ross Gentleman, it is believed that the teenager was a pupil at Ardrossan Academy.

Tributes began to pour in on social media for Ross following the news of his death with one friend saying: “GBNF There’s only going to be one star in the sky to night up there Fly High up the Ross always will be remembered RIP.”

Another added: “Today was such a sad day. Rest easy Ross. All you ever did was make others smile. You’ll never be forgotten. Love you wee man”

And a third friend said: “Today has been absolutely devastating, my thoughts and prayers are with Ross’s family, he was such a lovely and caring person, you will always be missed you are in everyone’s heart, gbnf.”

North Ayrshire Council’s Executive Director (Education and Youth Employment) John Butcher said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to consider the well-being of pupils and staff and we will be doing everything possible to ensure they are supported and helped throughout.

“If any of our pupils have questions or any concerns please contact the school and speak to a member of the pastoral support team.”

Enquiries into the teen’s death are ongoing and a post-mortem will be carried out but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 6.05pm on Sunday, November 5, Police received a report of the death of a 14-year-old boy in Eglinton Road, Ardrossan.

“A postmortem will be carried out in due course.”