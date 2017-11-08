A PUBLICLY-FUNDED Scots ferry service is at the centre of an investigation over alleged maritime safety breaches in the wake of concerns it has had to be withdrawn from service multiple times over the past four months.

The latest suspension of Clydelink's Kilcreggan to Gourock service lasted over a week. It remained out of action until yesterday, when service resumed after an inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The 12-minute crossing on the Island Princess, which is used by workers from the Faslane and Coulport naval base and is a lifeline for residents on the Rosneath Peninsula, has been replaced by a 50-mile trip on a minibus during months of disruption.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has confirmed that the probe was launched after a "prohibition notice" was issued last month following an inspection which discovered issues on the vessel.

The MCA is taking the lead in the probe and are expected to carry out a thorough examination of the operation of the vessel before completing their report. No charges have yet been laid.

The boat remained out of action until Wednesday while the MCA inspected the vessel nicknamed by some locals as the "Direland Princess".

The tendering process for a new operator to come in next summer has been brought forward by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) by several months in the wake of the chaos.

The detour

The latest suspension comes just four months after the six-days a week service was withdrawn after inspectors found 30 separate defects.

The problems included a fire pump not working, a missing alarm and other issues with lifejackets and fire extinguishers.

Documents also show there was no evidence of basic safety training for a crewman and concerns about a crew member with "inadequate spoken English". Clydelink, which also runs the Renfrew Ferry, and was awarded an extension to their operating contract by SPT in January said at the time that it was "a technical matter".

The MCA has confirmed that a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal. The Herald understands that it is one of the body's priority cases and that the report is hoped to be completed by the end of the month.

Inverclyde councillor David Wilson who is vice chairman of SPT: "The tendering has been brought forward because the seriousness of the situation and how unsatisfactory it is at the moment.

"SPT and the customers have been frankly let down by the operator. They really have."

Mr Wilson, who is also chairman of the SPT operations committee added: "I get complaints from my constituents who travel to the two bases to Coulport and Faslane.

"But we are where we are and we are with the current operator till July."

The latest suspension came just three days after the Island Princess was passed to sail after another "technical fault". It had been suspended for a day due to another "technical fault" just a week previously.

The ferry operators said the latest suspension was due to " an unforeseen vessel issue" and it would be out of action "until the fault is remedied". "Clydelink are working to ensure a swift turnaround," they said.

Last Sunday, the operators said they had hoped to recommence the service on the Monday, but the Island Princess has never set sail.

Hundreds have signed a petition calling for a new operator to take over.

It was launched by MSP Jackie Baillie, who warned of a ‘break clause’ in Clydelink’s contract in June, saying that unless action was taken now to secure a replacement operator, the contract could be extended.

News that the ferry was up and running again on Wednesday was greeted with incredulity by some.

Graham Barr, vice chairman of Cove and Kilcreggan Community Council has previously described the current ferry contract as "absolutely diabolical".

The service was withdrawn on September 13 after the MCA said a "prohibition notice" was issued after the discovery of "serious deficiencies" on the vessel.

In July there were no sailings for ten days after a breakdown.

And on August 6, it emerged that in the previous three weeks a catalogue of issues with the vessel led to sailings being cancelled for a total of 10 days.

After the June issues the MCA said they found it to be in "a poor state of repair with several serious defects noted".

On September 2 it is understood the ferry was reduced to carrying 12 passengers from the contracted maximum of 65.

Five years ago an MCA inspection found a total of 14 faults on the Island Princess, each of which had to be fixed before the ferry could sail again.

Clydelink is operating the service on behalf of SPT for an initial period of 15 months from April 3 at a cost to the taxpayer of £319,538 –representing an annual increase of £87,807.

An MCA source said: “All we can say at this stage is that an investigation is continuing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Whilst our investigations continue no further information can be provided at this time.”

SPT says there are to go through "a scheduled retendering". The current tender contract ends in July next year.

A spokesman for SPT said it was ‘very aware’ of the latest difficulties.

There are 12 return services a day between Gourock and Kilcreggan from Monday to Saturday.

Clydelink were approached for comment.