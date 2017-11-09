The Scottish comic book writer and film producer Mark Millar has revealed the first comic book under his new deal with film streaming giant Netflix.

Netflix acquired Millar's company Millarworld in August in a multi-million pound deal.

Millar, from Coatbridge, has now spoken about the first comic book series to be released under the new deal.

The first comic will be The Magic Order, with illustrations by Olivier Coipel.

The comic will mix "magical fantasy and mob thrillers", according to Entertainment Weekly.

It describes the comic as "five families of magicians have spent generations protecting humankind while living among them as normal-seeming neighbours and co-workers.

"But when a new enemy emerges and starts picking off the wizards one by one, it forces them to take new measures."

The Magic Order will be six issues long and is set to launch next spring.

It will be available both digitally and in print.

Millar said: "Fantasy, I think, can be off-putting for people because it’s often missing a human angle, a realistic hook that makes it open to anyone.

"So my idea with The Magic Order was to take something that’s essentially about a secret order of good wizards who got rid of all the bad things hundreds of years ago, but live quietly among us now with blue-collar jobs and ordinary domestic lives.

"They have this secret life, but to the outside world it’s all very normal and it makes the idea look more like The Sopranos than Lord of the Rings."