A STUNNING cascade of more than 6,000 knitted and crocheted poppies have lined the walls of a Scottish village church.

The 40ft long and 11ft high remembrance tribute has been created outside Aberlady Parish Church in East Lothian.

It was organised by Aberlady Craft Group ahead of a Remembrance service on Sunday and had inspired people from as far afield as Australia and France to send contributions.

The words “Lest We Forget” are written out using the poppies onto the side of the church wall.

The combined community effort has been attached to a free-standing frame and will remain in the churchyard until November 23.

Rev Brian Hilsley, minister of the church, said the installation is a “magnificent tribute” to military personnel who have lost their lives.

He said: “On behalf of all at the Kirk, I would like to express admiration of and warm appreciation for the outstanding efforts of the Aberlady Craft Group in bringing this imaginative project to fulfilment.

“Our commemorations have special significance during the years 2014 to 2018 as we mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War.

“This installation is a magnificent tribute to all those who lost their lives in that conflict and since then.

“I pray that it will bring blessing to many and bear fruit in encouraging us all in the commitment to peace.

“We look forward to the prospect of many additional visitors enjoying our beautiful church, enhanced by the cascade, and to the annual Remembrance observances on Sunday.”

Work on the installation began in January at the regular meetings of the village craft group.

Aberlady Craft Group spokeswoman, Anne Frost, said: “Many of the group’s family and friends heard about it and sent in poppies. We even had a delivery from a cruise ship.”

All funds raised by the cascade and donations will go to Poppy Scotland.

It comes as final preparations are being made to mark Armistice Day on Saturday, the anniversary of the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front, at the end of the First World War on November 11 1918.

As is tradition, the Edinburgh Castle gun will signal the start of the Armistice Day Service in the capital at precisely 11am – the time the fighting officially ceased.

Shoppers, travellers and staff at transport hubs and other public areas will fall silent for an ensuring two minutes of silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place across the UK. However, in a break with tradition the Queen will not lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Instead it will be Prince Charles.