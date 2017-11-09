More than 8,000 refugees have arrived in the UK and been given access to medical treatment, education and safe accommodation under the Government’s Syrian resettlement scheme, a report from the United Nations has said.
In 2015, ministers committed to taking in 20,000 Syrians driven from the war-torn country by 2020, following a public outcry over the fate of those attempting to escape across the Mediterranean.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has now conducted a study, alongside the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and City University London, to monitor how those who have arrived in the UK are getting on.
Loading article content
A total of 167 were interviewed as part of the report, more than half of whom were previously refugees in Lebanon, with the remainder travelling from Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq.
The report found the resettlement scheme was working “relatively well”, and said refugees “were grateful for the genuine welcome they received”.
As well as being “heartened” that their children could attend school, the refugees reported feeling safe in their homes and neighbourhoods.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.