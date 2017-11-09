HOLYROOD is to launch an inquiry into MSP rules following a raft of allegations about sexual harassment.

The Standards Procedures and Public Appointments Committee will examine the MSP Code of Conduct in order to ensure greater protection for individuals.

It will look at whether the code remains fit for purpose in terms of the complaints process against MSPs.

Clare Adamson, the committee’s convenor, said: “Our committee is agreed that we need to take stock of our culture, processes and rules and to ensure that there is clarity around these.

“Our inquiry will want to hear from equalities groups in Scotland, employment law experts and also from trade unions.

“It is important we also look to other legislatures with experience in this regard such as Iceland.

“The committee will want to consider carefully the precise remit of the inquiry and the witnesses it wants to hear from.”

The move comes after children’s minister Mark McDonald resigned over “inappropriate” behaviour.

He reportedly sent a suggestive text message to a woman containing a reference to a sex act, but will continue as MSP for Aberdeen Donside.

Backing him earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Mark has reflected and taken responsibility for behaviour that some others may well have thought was not serious enough to resign but he's done the right and taken responsibility, he's going to continue his work as an MSP.

"He's a good MSP and he will continue to be so."

Lawyer Aamer Anwar previously said he had been told of a "catalogue of abuse" at Holyrood – including incidents of physical assault.