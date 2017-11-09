GLASGOW City Council has issued a warning after a fake Facebook account was set up pretending to be the local authority.
The page Glasgow City Council Info has appeared on the social media website Facebook in the last day and has already received over 1,300 likes from people.
The local authority's official logo and contact information reinforce the idea that the page is authentic.
Loading article content
Those behind the fake, however, have posted official links back to the local authority's website and have even offered people a chance to win a luxury spa weekend at Gleneagles.
A post on the page states: "How would you like to win a luxury spa weekend at the world famous Gleneagles?
"Glasgow City Council would like to offer two people (with their plus one) the chance to win a weekend break away.
"All you have to do is like the page, share this post and tag the person you would take with you, easy."
Many followers are commenting on the post in a bid to win the competition - but the council confirmed that the page is a fake.
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "We are aware of a fake Facebook page called Glasgow City Council Info offering competition prizes.
"This page is not legitimate and has absolutely nothing to do with Glasgow City Council.
"It should not be shared or liked."
Glasgow City Council also confirmed that they are reporting the matter to Facebook.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.