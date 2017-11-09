A first image has been unveiled of Jodie Whittaker in full costume as the incoming Doctor Who.
It shows her in blue cropped trousers with yellow braces, a long trench coat and brown boots, with the famous Tardis in the background.
The picture comes as anticipation grows for her debut as the 13th, and first female, Time Lord.
Loading article content
The actress will appear in a 10-week series on BBC One alongside companions played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.
The picture is released a day after Christopher Eccleston, who portrayed the Doctor when the programme made its 2005 revival, publicly lauded the new casting choice.
The 53-year-old told ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday: “It had to change. God knows how much money it makes for the BBC – they needed to reinvent it, and they could not have chosen somebody better.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.