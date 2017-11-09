A man has been arrested in Germany in connection with the alleged murder of a restaurant owner more than 20 years ago.
The 51-year-old was arrested under a European arrest warrant in Frankfurt over the death of Ansar Shah in Ayrshire on October 4 1993.
The 36-year-old, who ran the Armaan Brasserie Indian restaurant, was stabbed in an Ayr seafront car park and two other men were injured.
It emerged last year detectives specialising in re-investigating cold cases are involved in the case.
Police Scotland, the Crown Office and the UK National Crime Agency were involved in the joint operation.
Europol and French and German authorities also assisted.
No timescale has been given for how long the extradition process will take.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell of Police Scotland’s homicide governance review team said: “Police Scotland is committed to pursuing those persons who are allegedly responsible for the gravest of crimes. Time and location is no barrier to the efforts and determination of our staff and partners to pursue justice for victims and their loved ones.”
