CONSERVATIONISTS have accused the Scottish Government of “sitting on the fence” after ministers failed to follow Westminster’s lead in banning the use of bee-harming pesticides.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) has urged Rural Economy secretary Fergus Ewing to join with his UK Government counterpart Michael Gove and rule out the use of three neonicotinoid insecticides outdoors, saying the “dangerous” chemicals posed a threat to pollinators.

Since 2013, the EU has banned the pesticides for use on certain crops such as oil seed rape, after authorities identified risks to honey bees.

Loading article content