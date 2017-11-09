CONSERVATIONISTS have accused the Scottish Government of “sitting on the fence” after ministers failed to follow Westminster’s lead in banning the use of bee-harming pesticides.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) has urged Rural Economy secretary Fergus Ewing to join with his UK Government counterpart Michael Gove and rule out the use of three neonicotinoid insecticides outdoors, saying the “dangerous” chemicals posed a threat to pollinators.

Since 2013, the EU has banned the pesticides for use on certain crops such as oil seed rape, after authorities identified risks to honey bees.

The UK Government initially opposed the ban, claiming there was not enough evidence that bees were harmed by the pesticides.

But Mr Gove has now said that the threat was “greater than previously understood” and has ruled out their use outside of greenhouses, in line with current proposals made by the European Commission.

However, Mr Ewing has called for further evidence before any decision is made.

Jonny Hughes, Chief Executive of the Scottish Wildlife, said: “Today’s statement from the Cabinet Secretary in response to Michael Gove’s welcome announcement is disappointing given the overwhelming and increasing amount of evidence showing the harm this class of pesticides cause to pollinators.

“The Scottish Government has been sitting on the fence on this issue for too many years. Scotland now needs to get off the fence and show some leadership to protect our pollinators.”

Research estimates the value of the UK’s 1,500 species of bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects to crops as being around £400 million to £680m a year due to increased productivity.

They are also a key part of wildlife food chains.

Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy Fergus Ewing said: “The Scottish Government is concerned that the European Commission’s proposals pre-empts the European Food Safety Authority’s (EFSA) main review of these three neonicotinoids, which is not yet complete.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the evidence base, including developing views from the Expert Committee on Pesticides and from the EFSA review.”

