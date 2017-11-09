POLICE have stepped up the hunt for a missing Albanian who has not been seen since he disappeared from an immigration detention centre four days ago.

Officers say Guxim Imerio, 25, who vanished on Monday night from the high security Dungavel complex near Strathaven, South Lanarkshire, could be wearing a green Liverpool FC away shirt.

A massive police search of the surrounding countryside and nearby towns is under way - and officers involved have urged the public to keep their eyes out for the man, who speaks little English.

When he was last seen just before 10pm on Monday at Dungavel, he was wearing a light grey hooded top with a green football top underneath and grey jogging bottoms.

Inspector Aidan Higgins of East Kilbride Police Station said: "Extensive police enquiries are continuing to trace Guxim and our primary purpose is to confirm that he is safe and well. I would urge Guxim or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please get in touch.

“If you have any information which will assist officers in tracing Guxim and confirming that he is ok then please contact East Kilbride Police Station via 101 and quote incident number PS-20171106-4035.”

Mr Imerio is described as 5ft 6 inches in height, of average build with short black hair and brown eyes.

He has a clear complexion with an oval face and sharp features, and may be unshaven.

Anyone who spots Mr Imerio can email Lanarkshiremissingpersons@scotland.pnn.police.uk and include the incident number and missing person’s name in the subject field.