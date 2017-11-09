Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy is back in the record books - after performing the most DONUTS in a car.

The British hero, 41, had a stellar sporting career, winning a record-breaking six Olympic gold medals and 11 world championships.

And he is proving to be a success on four wheels as well as two, having competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hoy can now add the world record for most donuts in one minute to his list of achievements after getting behind the wheel of a Caterham Seven 620R for the headache-inducing challenge.

He put his foot down, turned the steering wheel and completed NINETEEN donuts - leaving the tarmac at Donington Park, Derbs., covered tyre marks.

Sir Chris said: "Everyone knows I spend a lot of time in cars these days but I've never had much practice donuting.

"But when someone tells me there's a record up for grabs that certainly focuses my mind.

"During the attempt I just kept going, putting everything I'd learnt into practice.

"You lose sense of time when you're in a spin, so I was shocked when I was told I'd completed 19 in 60 seconds - it was more than I expected."

The record-setting challenge was organised to celebrate 60 years of the Seven sports car.

Lotus launched the Seven sports car in 1957, but Caterham now has rights to build the iconic British motor.

For the challenge, Hoy was behind the wheel of the 620R model, which is powered by a 2-litre Ford engine turned to develop 310bhp.

As the open-top racer weighs just 572kg, it will do 0-62mph in just 2.79 seconds - making it one of the world's fastest accelerating road-legal cars.

Caterham recently announced its best sales in more than 20 years, with 600 cars ordered.

Graham Macdonald, Caterham's chief exec, added: "When we entered the Seven's 60th anniversary celebrations we knew we wanted it to be a milestone year.

"However, we didn't realise it would be a record breaking year on so many different counts.

"Topping off the year, after such a strong sales performance, with a record from an Olympic icon is quite a way to round it all off."