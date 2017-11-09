FORMER Scotland star Michael Stewart is among those who have criticised some Scotland fans who booed Rangers defender Ryan Jack as he made his international debut against Holland.
Former Aberdeen captain Jack was selected by caretaker boss Malky Mackay to play right-back at Pittodrie – five months after he swapped the north east for Glasgow.
He was booed within 30 seconds of the game which the Scots lost 0-1.
Disappointing to hear a few Scotland fans booing Ryan Jack, thankfully many more cheering! It’s his Scotland debut & ALL should be supporting.— Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) November 9, 2017
Michael Stewart said: “It’s disappointing to hear a few people booing Ryan Jack.
“Thankfully there are a lot of others cheering him.
“It’s his debut and people have got to get behind him – this is Scotland.
“A lot of people reacted to the boos.”
The booing set off an argument on social media.
My first game against Portugal (8 yo) I cheered Cropley and Stanton. They were Scotland. However, team choices have got political and cynical now. Why I dont go anymore.— Derek Wilson (@DRFW) November 9, 2017
His lies and disrespect to his home club AND CITY is behind it. That deserves a response from the locals.— Allan (@ablabz) November 9, 2017
25 year old Ryan Jack, born in Aberdeen, is making his debut for Scotland tonight. A very proud moment for himself and his family.— West Mids Loyal (@YardleyLoyal) November 9, 2017
He touches the ball 3 times in the first 30 seconds and is booed by his own fans on all 3 occasions.
Only in Scotland. 🙄
I would never dream of booing a Celtic player when he’s wearing the Scotland jersey. I might not like him but I would appreciate he is representing his and my country. Tartan army are a red neck booing Ryan jack!— Dave (@davidarm36) November 9, 2017
I stopped supporting Scotland last year when Lee Wallace got the treatment. Imagine how Ryan Jack is feeling tonight, booed on his first cap at his home city all because he's a Rangers player.— Rangers Bantz (@RangersBantz) November 9, 2017
Is Ryan Jack just going to get booed the full game? Utter embarrassment of a support— Corale Taylor (@Corale_x) November 9, 2017
