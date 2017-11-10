The Commonwealth’s diversity of people, cultures and religions can help tackle the “one size fits all approach to globalisation”, the Prince of Wales has said.

Charles spoke passionately about the potential of the family of nations to make a difference on the major challenges facing the world, in his final speech as his tour of south-east Asia came to a close.

The heir to the throne had talks with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last night and he described in his address how the pair discussed the “crucial” role India can play.

