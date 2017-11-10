The Duke of Cambridge has revealed how Prince George was left “very envious”, after he got to drive a digger during a visit to the site of a new rehabilitation centre for injured military personnel.

Based at Stanford Hall, near Loughborough, the Defence National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC), which it is hoped will be one of the best in the world for injured members of the Armed Forces, was launched by the late Duke of Westminster.

A patron of the £300 million initiative, William joined hundreds of guests at a fundraising black tie gala organised by the City Veterans’ Network, at the Imperial War Museum in London on Thursday.

