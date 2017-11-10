Police hunting an armed gang who tied up a family in their home before stealing jewellery worth more than £100,000 are trying to trace a car believed to have been used in the robbery.
Detectives made a fresh appeal for information more than a week after four men forced their way into the house in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire.
The father, 59, and mother, 56, were threatened with weapons including a knife before being tied up.
Their 11-year-old son was also bound before they raided the property in the town’s Blantyre Road on October 31.
Jewellery and watches worth a six-figure sum were taken in the raid around 7.30pm.
The family were not injured but left “extremely’’ shaken.
Officers have been reviewing CCTV from the area and believe a dark estate car was used by the gang.
It was seen parked in Blantyre Road before the robbery and heading towards Uddingston Road afterwards.
Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said: “We believe that a blue or dark coloured estate vehicle may have been involved in the incident.
“We would appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or four men acting suspiciously, to please come forward.
“We would also ask any motorists who were in the surrounding area on the evening of Tuesday October 31, who have a dashcam which may have captured any information regarding the incident, to get in touch.”
