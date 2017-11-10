POLICE are hunting youths who stole pizza after robbing two delivery drivers, one of them at knife-point.
In the first incident a 50-year-old man was delivering pizzas to an address in the Gorgie area of Edinburgh when a group of young people confronted him and demanded he hand over the food.
He gave them the order and the suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, made off down Westfield Road towards Wickes.
The incident happened at about 8.20pm on Tuesday.
The following evening a 40-year-old man was delivering pizza in Westfield Road at about 7.45pm when three male youths approached him and grabbed at his delivery bag.
The driver struggled with them and one of the suspects produced a knife.
The three youths, thought to be aged around 17 and also wearing dark clothing, then escaped with the pizzas towards Alexander Drive.
Detective Constable Joyce Gunderson said: “While neither driver was injured during these robberies, both were left alarmed after being confronted and threatened by the youths involved and we are currently looking to establish if both incidents are linked.
“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Westfield area on the evenings of Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November is asked to contact police immediately.
“Similarly, anyone who can help us identify the suspects, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries should also come forward.”
