SCOTTISH farmers and fishermen are being left in the dark about what happens after Brexit through the “unconscionable” neglect of the UK government, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said UK ministers were still unable to say whether the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) would end immediately in March 2019.

She said there was confusion at the top of government whether the regimes would end at Brexit, or continue and evolve through a more lengthy transition period of several years.

Loading article content