THE first non-religious element of a Scottish Government commemoration to mark Remembrance Weekend has taken place in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh celebrant Tim Maguire is the first Humanist to have been invited to address the Scottish Government Remembrance Day Service, at St Andrews House in the Scottish capital.

Mr Maguire, 62, who is a celebrant with the Caledonian Humanist Association said that "it seems fitting that on the 99th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the sacrifices which have been made, and which continue to be made by non-religious members of the Armed Forces are finally being recognised".

