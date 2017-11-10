BORN of a frustration that little has changed in the teaching of sex education in Catholic schools in decades, theatre director Catherine Exposito put pen to paper.

The result of her effort is a short play which exposes what she says is a lack of informed understanding of sexual relationships are.

It comes amid evidence young people are increasingly relying on porn before their first sexual experience.

Ms Exposito's play, Immaculate Correction, is the October highlight of the month in The John Byrne Award

It centres on 14-year-old Stacey, who attends a Catholic high school in Cumbernauld, and is not taught about sexual health and education.

Like her peers, she ends up turning to porn for help.

Stacey tells the audience pupils are brought up to believe 'sex is bad, dirty, filthy, ugly, neddy, slutty.'

If they do go ahead with it, she says the teachers warn they could end up pregnant and single mothers.

The play culminates in a trip to the confession box where she tells a priest she has been 'shagging around.'

Stacey says '20 years ago he'd beat me black and blue' for the admission.

Ms Exposito said the play was based on her experiences of sex education in school between 2005 and 2011.

She said nothing should be considered taboo in classroom sex education classes, including homosexuality.

She added: "I believe that all schools should make all aspects of education accessible to all. In 2017, too many young people are not being taught about sexual health and relationships, with often the only readily accessible information being porn.

"This creates lad culture, unrealistic body image expectation as well as sexual expectations.

"It is important to me that future generations are taught about sex and relationships fully; regardless of religion, sex, race or sexuality."

'The John Byrne Award competition accepts creative work from 16-25 year olds in Scotland 365 days a year. Find out more at www.Johnbyrneaward.org.uk'.