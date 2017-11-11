THE VIP box at FMQs was crammed on Thursday thanks to a visit of politicians from Morocco. There was also a meet-the-MSPs lunch in the Member’s Restaurant afterwards for them, where bespectacled Nat John Mason tried to converse in his schoolboy French. His reward was to be told by one of the delegation that he was a dead ringer for Elton John. Strange, as everyone knows Mr Mason is much more of a zoomer than a Rocket Man.

ALEX ‘Red’ Salmond’s deal with a Kremlin TV channel led to much cursing and gnashing of teeth among Nats in the Holyrood bar when the news broke on Thursday. MEP Alyn Smith, who happened to be visiting, merrily gave the quote of the night to the assembled hacks, asking rhetorically: “What the f*** is he thinking?” When this lit up Twitter, a stern-faced colleague huckled him away for a word and kept him isolated from the press thereafter.

OTHERS who had previously served the great helmsman simply shook their heads and rolled their eyes, as if this was the sort of random blindsiding with which they were all too familiar. Asked for a reaction, one former aide sighed: “As with his previous show, at noon on a Thursday, people can switch off if they want”. If Vladimir allows that sort of thing, of course.

Loading article content