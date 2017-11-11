Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing man not seen for four days.
John Carr, 36, was last seen at an address in Strathore Road, Thornton, Fife, on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers said he has never been missing before and his disappearance is totally out-of-character.
He is said to have links to Kirkcaldy and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Mr Carr is white, with a slim build, broad shoulders, short ginger hair and shaved facial hair.
Inspector Karen Muirhead said: "We are conducting a number of inquiries around the surrounding area to trace John.
"We believe he has links in Kirkcaldy. I would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact us as soon as possible.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 2780 of 11th."
