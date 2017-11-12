THE royals cost Scottish taxpayers nearly £35 million a year, according to a campaign group that wants to see the monarchy abolished.

Officially the Sovereign Grant paid to the royals by the UK Treasury was £42.8m in 2016/17 which Sir Alan Reid, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said this represented “excellent value for money”.

However campaign group Republic has carried out research which suggests the cost to the UK could be as much as £345m a year, around eight times higher than official figures – and Republic's Chief Executive Graham Smith estimates that Scotland’s share of that cost is £34.5m.

