MORE than half of Scottish benefit claimants report that they were poorly treated by the UK's benefits system.

The damning finding is revealed from a survey of 1,000 first-hand accounts of people's direct personal experience of the current social security system. The information was gleaned from 'experience panels' set up to help design Scotland’s welfare system using powers newly devolved to Holyrood.

Claimants complained about being asked intrusive questions about whether they were mobile enough to go to the toilet.

There were also complaints from disabled people about having to climb up stairs to attend interviews.

Scotland's Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman claimed the UK's current model for welfare "can only get worse".

Ill health and disability benefits are being devolved to Holyrood, while unemployment payments and pensions remain reserved to Westminster.

Freeman said she would be "appalled if we didn't make the system better from day one and I'd immediately set to fixing it".

Of the results of the survey, she said: "Three out of five said their experience of the system was not satisfactory and that they were not respected.

"People experienced very intrusive questioning. For example disabled people seeking reimbursement for travel costs were asked about whether they were able to go to the toilet unassisted, which has no relevance and is very personal.

"We also got information where folk were going to health assessments and having to climb steps."

The findings were published as campaigners warned that disabled people are being made to feel “unsafe at work”.

A “divisive and disgraceful rhetoric" associated with Tory welfare policies, will be highlighted at the Scottish Trades Union Congress annual conference for disabled workers next weekend.

A motion from the NASUWT teaching union argues that a hardline approach from UK ministers to welfare claimants is "fuelling hostility and a culture of intolerance towards disabled people."

A resolution put down by the union says: “That this conference deplores the divisive and disgraceful rhetoric around welfare reform, which is fuelling hostility and a culture of intolerance towards disabled people.

“Conference further deplores the prevailing climate of anti-disability prejudice and hostility, which results in many disabled workers feeling vulnerable and unsafe at work.”

The UK Government's Department for Work and Pensions maintained that the welfare system protected vulnerable claimants.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Discrimination, harassment and victimisation of any form are totally unacceptable, particularly in the workplace.

“The UK is recognised as a world leader in disability rights and equality, spending over £50 billion a year to support disabled people and those with health conditions, and promoting inclusive workplaces through our Disability Confident scheme.

“Our reforms support disabled people into work, which is why it is encouraging that almost 600,000 disabled people have moved into employment in the UK over the last four years.

“But we know there’s more to do, which is why we consulted through our work and health green paper and will set out the next steps this autumn.”

In response to Freeman's claims, the DWP spokesperson said: “We’re committed to making sure disabled people can get the support they need, including a high quality and fair assessment.

"Access guidance is included in appointment letters so that alternative arrangements can be made if needed, and anyone unable to travel as a result of their condition is offered a home visit.”