CHANCELLOR Philip Hammond is facing a call to end the UK Government's freeze on benefits when he delivers his budget.

The call from SNP MP Neil Gray came after new figures showed families are set to lose £1.7billion in financial support.

House of Commons Library statistics show that the four-year benefits freeze could lead to £5.2bn of cuts by 2019-20 rather than the £3.5b originally intended, due to rising inflation.

Gray, the SNP social justice spokesperson, called on Hammond to reverse the cuts when he delivers his budget on Wednesday, November 22.

He said:“With a Tory extreme Brexit set to make families even poorer – the UK government must use this budget to reverse these cuts and boost household incomes.”

Meanwhile, Scotland's finance Secretary has called on the Chancellor to halt the roll-out of Universal Credit to fix "fundamental flaws".

Derek Mackay urged Hammond to use his autumn Budget later this month to change the benefits round-up to prevent it "pushing more families into poverty".

The controversial measure, which is being rolled out across the UK, brings six existing benefit payments into one - but critics have claimed the six week wait some people have for their first payment is contributing to a rise in debt, rent arrears and evictions.

In a letter to the Chancellor, Mackay said the announcement by the Work and Pensions Secretary to offer Universal Credit advances upfront would "do nothing to fix the fundamental design flaws with Universal Credit".

A UK Government spokesman said: "The best way to help people improve their lives is through work, and Universal Credit claimants are moving into work faster and staying in work longer than the old system.

"The vast majority of people are paid their Universal Credit in full and on time and advance payments and budgeting support is available for anyone who needs extra help. Meanwhile, the Scottish Government now has significant welfare powers including flexibility over Universal Credit payments."