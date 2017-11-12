A CHARITY behind a scheme in England and Wales to get graduates into teaching urged the Scottish Government to block the release of documents about its plan for a similar initiative north of the border.

Teach First asked civil servants to consider knocking back the information request on the grounds of commercial sensitivity.

The SNP Government is currently accepting tender bids for providers to design a new graduate route into the teaching profession. Teach First has run its own fast track scheme south of the border and has been in discussions with the Government about a Scottish version.

