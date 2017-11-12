Hollywood was rocked last night by three new allegations after Star Trek star George Takei was accused of assaulting a young man in 1981, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson claimed she was sexually harassed and actor Anthony Edwards who played Goose in Top Gun alleged he was molested by a producer when he was a child.

Edwards, 55, said he was first targeted by Gary Goddard when he was 12. Takei, 80, is accused of groping aspiring actor Scott R Brunton in 1981 when Brunton was 23 and Takei was in his 40s. Wilson, 37, accused an unnamed “male star” of asking her to penetrate him with her finger.

Both Takei and Godard, 63, have denied the allegations which emerged hours after comedian Louis CK admitted that sexual misconduct allegations made against him by five women are true.

Last week, Dustin Hoffman and Charlie Sheen also joined a growing list of Hollywood stars who have been accused of sexual misconduct. Hoffman, 80, apologised for sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985. Sheen denied sexually assaulting former child star Corey Haim when he was 13. Haim died in 2010 aged 38.

Dozens of allegations have emerged since it was reported last month that film producer Harvey Weinstein had sexually harassed or assaulted several women. He has since been accused by dozens of women, and is being investigated by police in the US and London.

House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey also faces police investigations in the UK amid harassment and assault accusations.

Scott R Brunton said he met Takei at a bar and they became friends. Following one night out in 1981, they reportedly went back to Takei’s apartment for drinks. Brunton said he began “feeling very disoriented and dizzy” and “passed out” in a beanbag chair in Takei’s apartment.

When he regained consciousness, Takei was allegedly groping his genitals. Brunton said: “He had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton said he left after he told Takei he “didn’t want to do this”.

“I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked,” Brunton said. “I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

Takei spoke out against sexual harassment following actor Anthony Rapp’s sexual assault accusation against Kevin Spacey, who is being removed from unreleased Hollywood film All the Money in the World.

“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong,” Takei said. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way.”

Brunton said he doesn’t “want anything from [Takei] but an apology” but he expects him to “disown all this.”

Writing on Twitter, Takei denied the allegation and added: “… those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Australian actress Rebel Wilson said her abuser was in a “position of power” when he asked her to go in a room with him and to penetrate him with her finger while his friends filmed the incident on their phones.

She also claimed she had a separate “hotel room encounter” with a “top director”, but said nothing physical happened after his wife called and shouted at him for sleeping with actresses.

“Luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

She told followers: “As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass.

“All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

She said her agent secured a deal with the studio to protect herself if something similar ever occurred and had been threatened by the star's representative to “be nice and support the male star”.

Meanwhile, producer Gary Goddard has denied “unequivocally” a claim by Top Gun star Anthony Edwards of sexual misconduct.

The actor who played Goose alongside Tom Cruise in the hit 1986 film Top Gun and was a key character in television dram ER, claimed he was “molested” and his “vulnerability was exploited” by Goddard after they met when he was 12.

Edwards said: “The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable. Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.”

Edwards told how he confronted Goddard after seeing him at an airport around 20 years later.

“He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help,” he alleged.

A statement from Goddard's spokesman, Sam Singer, said: “Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago. Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him.

“As to the allegations that Mr Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary's behalf.

“Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony's acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations.”