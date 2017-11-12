OUSTED Tory cabinet minister Priti Patel claims she has been "inundated" with support since she quit as International Development Secretary.

In a veiled attack on the Prime Minister Theresa May, Patel said she was "overwhelmed" by backing at Westminster.

Her remarks were seized on by opposition politicians as the latest "tragic soap opera episode" in a chaotic Tory government.

Last week, Patel was ordered to return from a trip to Uganda to Downing Street and quit her cabinet post over her meetings with Israeli officials.

The arch-Eurosceptic admitted unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials had "lacked transparency".

However, after attending the Armistice Day service in her Witham constituency in Essex yesterday, she said she had been "inundated" with support.

Patel added: "I've been overwhelmed with support from colleagues across the political divide.

"Of course, nothing is more humbling than the support I've received from my constituents.

"I look forward to returning to Parliament on Monday where I will continue to be a strong voice for Witham and Britain."

Patel's resignation came a week after defence secretary Michael Fallon left the cabinet. He quit after admitting that his behaviour towards women in the past has “fallen short of the standards expected".

Patel's remarks were seized on by opposition politicians

Jon Trickett MP, Labour’s shadow minister for the cabinet office, said: "Watching the comings and goings as well as the infighting in the Tory Cabinet resembles nothing more than a tragic soap opera episode. But this isn’t reality television. It is real life and serious damage is being inflicted on the country whilst Theresa May fails to get a grip."

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: "Priti Patel's latest slight at the Prime Minister over the so-called widespread support for her rogue freelance foreign policy and breach of the ministerial code is yet another sign of the chaos engulfing this government.

"This continual internal bickering would be amusing if it wasn't so serious. Just when we need them to be focused utterly on policy, not least on avoiding a Brexit abyss, the Tories are fixated on personality politics and their own careers.

"Any way you look at it – Theresa May's government is powerless to deal with it all."

The Tory MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, has taken over Patel's post.