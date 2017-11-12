ALEX Salmond has launched a blistering attack on opponents who criticised his decision to host a Russian TV talk show.

The former First Minister also dismissed reports of a feud with Nicola Sturgeon over the plan.

Salmond described Tory and Lib Dem critics of his plan to front a talk show on the Russian state-funded broadcaster RT as a "bunch of hypocrites".

He claimed senior figures from both parties had themselves been interviewed by state funded media in Russia.

Salmond pointed out how Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable appeared on RT in January 2017.

He claimed Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson had been interviewed by journalists from the Russian state news agency Sputnik.

Salmond said that Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton had also spoken to Sputnik.

Cole-Hamilton has tabled a motion at Holyrood asking Salmond to “re-examine” his decision.

The Lib Dem insists RT is “regarded by intelligence services around the world as an agent of the Russian state”, and complicit in the cover-up of human rights breaches.

Davidson said on Twitter: "It's not often I feel sorry for @NicolaSturgeon, but Salmond taking the Kremlin's rouble on Russia Today? Ooft...."

However, Salmond claimed the attacks were attempts to stir up a rift between him and Sturgeon.

He also accused his opponents of politically motivated jibes that were aimed at harming the SNP.

Salmond said: "Obviously what's speaking is fear as they are worried about our revival. They are a bunch of hypocrites and they are going to have to explain themselves for this.

"They are drowning in their own hypocrisy if you listen to what people are saying about it out there. I was at the Black Watch club in Dundee and people were saying what rubbish it is.

"If they believe it will have any harmful impact on the SNP or cause any schism within the party they are badly mistaken."

Sturgeon said that the channel RT, which has previously been branded a Russian propaganda channel, would not have been her choice.

She said: "I am sure Alex's show will make interesting viewing - however, his choice of channel would not have been my choice."

Salmond denied that Surgeon's comments showed there was a rift between him and his successor.

When asked if he was annoyed by her remarks, Salmond said: "Not even a little".

Salmond added: "It's very healthy to have different opinions. I'm not an elected politician, but am still a member of the SNP and will remain as one.

"There is no requirement for Nicola and I to agree on everything, but that doesn't mean there is a division."

Salmond also accused his opponents of inconsistency. He said they had previously claimed he wanted to turn The Scotsman newspaper into a mouthpiece for the SNP.

The former MP, who lost his seat at the Westminster election in June, is part of a bid to install new leadership at newspaper group Johnston Press, which owns the Edinburgh-based title. He would become chairman if plans led by Norwegian investor Christen Ager-Hanssen are approved by shareholders.

He said: "My critics said I'd turn The Scotsman into a mouthpiece for the SNP, but now they say there is a rift between me and Nicola Sturgeon."

Salmond added the plans to take charge of The Scotsman was "moving towards the end game".

He claimed that he had received 30 applications from Scottish journalists wanting to work for the newspaper if he is installed as chairman.

Salmond insisted The Scotsman would not become an SNP-supporting newspaper if he was to take up the influential role at Johnston Press.

"A quality newspaper shouldn't support a party and I've always believed that," Salmond said.

Salmond also said that critics of his involvement with RT "should judge the show on the content of the show".

In response to Salmond, a Scottish Tory spokesman said: "Alex Salmond doesn't change - his first instinct is to lash out at others when he's caught bang to rights accepting Russian money to boost his own profile and ego. Even Nicola Sturgeon has cut him loose over working for Putin's propaganda arm."