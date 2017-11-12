FRENCH diners are helping to drive record breaking success for Scottish salmon, with new figures revealing exports soared to almost half a billion pounds since the start of the year.

However uncertainty over Brexit and fears over how it may affect the transport of fresh salmon produce is creating mounting concern among the industry.

New HMRC figures show Scottish salmon exports rose by 56 per cent in the first nine months of this year. It is now valued at £483m compared to £310m in the same period last year, with France overtaking the USA as the largest market.

French sales are worth almost £45m, while sales to the USA topped £37m. Scottish salmon exports to China hit £14m, and Taiwan entered the top five Scottish salmon markets, with sales of £6.5m.

In the past three months alone, 21,000 tonnes of fresh salmon with a value of £136m were exported to countries around the world, a rise of 29 per cent in value and 25 per cent in volume over the same period last year.

Rising demand for Scottish salmon in France comes as the industry marks the 25th anniversary of being awarded the French Government’s prestigious Label Rouge for taste and quality.

The Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation has run a series of promotions to champion the product in the French marketplace, including an event at Edinburgh Castle when it wooed some of France’s leading master chefs.

According to Scott Landsburgh, Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) chief executive, the French factor, an ageing global population with more wealth and interest in healthier foods and a weaker pound have contributed to the record-breaking results.

However he warned that uncertainty over Brexit arrangements is causing rising concern: “Our key concern is ensuring we get our product to market on time and maintain frictionless transportation to destination markets.

“We are planning for a clean Brexit – in other words, hard Brexit – but hoping it won’t be the outcome. We hope sensible heads will prevail.

“Our biggest fear is if we don’t get that and things go awry. That would be difficult for us and the economy.”

The Scottish salmon industry provides employment for around 10,000 people in Scotland, including workers involved in indirect roles such as fish processing.

It has has held European PGI (protected geographical status) since 2004, placing it on a par with other prime products such as Scotch whisky, and is exported to more than 60 countries worldwide. Around 60 per cent of salmon produced in Scotland is sold to the UK market.

James Withers, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink said the latest figures were “phenomenal” and that 2017 has the potential to be another export record-breaker for food and drink.

“Scotland is now home to the UK’s biggest drink export in Scotch whisky and the biggest food export in Scottish salmon. They continue to lead the way,” he said.

“Over the last ten years, Scotch whisky exports have risen over 50 per cent and our food exports have doubled. But there still are major opportunities ahead overseas as well as in our home market.

“Yet with two thirds of our food exports and a third of Scotch whisky exports bound for the EU, the need for a smooth Brexit and protection of our trade relationships there couldn’t be clearer.”

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “These latest export figures reflect the strength of the industry and the potential it has to grow further.

“The EU remains the biggest single regional market for salmon, importing salmon worth £215 million in the first nine months of 2017.

“It is clear that continued access to the EU single market is vitally important to the future of our food and drink sector and to the Scottish economy.”