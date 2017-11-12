THE family of a young man who died in a fall at Celtic Park in 2014 are to take the club to court.
Nathan McSeveney, 20, fell three floors down a stairwell of the Lisbon Lions Stand, at the end of Scotland’s European qualifying match with Northern Ireland in November 2014. He died later at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
His family are now suing Celtic over the incident alleging a failure in the club’s duty to protect Mr McSeveney, of Cumnock, in Ayrshire.
The club said it sympathised with the McSeveney family for what a spokesman described as a tragic accident. “While the club’s sympathy is in no sense diminished, the club do not accept liability for the accident. Celtic Park is a very safe environment and complies with all applicable building standards,” he added.
The club is expected to argue that Mr McSeveney was standing on a barrier before he fell. However Patrick McGuire, partner at Thompsons Solicitors, which is representing the family said safety failings had been to blame. “The fact they have now taken the obvious measure to make the area in questions safety by erecting safety nets proves this,” he argued.
