A hunt is under way for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision.

The 34-year-old died after being hit by a car in north-east London on Saturday night.

Scotland Yard said they believe he was struck by a white vehicle with a black roof, after the incident in New North Road, Hainault, at about 10.50pm.

The Metropolitan Police initially asked for information about the driver of a dark-coloured Audi A3, but no longer believe it was responsible.

Detective Sergeant Chris Osborne said: "Officers are currently studying CCTV from the area surrounding the collision and while I am confident that we will identify the vehicle, I encourage the driver to come forward to police as soon as possible."

London Ambulance Service attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 020 8597 4874 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 080 555 111.

