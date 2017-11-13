A DOUBLE amputee is to embark on a journey which will eventually lead to a 40-day sea voyage to South Africa to raise money for charity.

Paul Johnson, 24, lost both his legs in an accident two years ago.

Having previously struggled with alcoholism, he was crossing train tracks late at night when he was knocked unconscious by the force of the electric shock and his legs caught fire.

Since then he has been supported by Scottish amputee and limb difference charity, Finding Your Feet, who have provided rehabilitative support.

Now Mr Johnson, who is from Pollokshields, Glasgow, is embarking on an initial seven-day voyage to Gran Canaria which will take place this coming January.

During the initial voyage, he will be taking part in day to day running of the ship from cooking to navigation and setting the sails on deck and will use his prosthetic legs and wheelchair to move around.

The aim is to qualify for a 40-day voyage from the Falkland Islands to South Africa next April, providing he handles the first test.

He said: "I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of Finding Your Feet.

"The team has helped me physically and emotionally since the accident, and are helping me turn my life around.

"I turned to alcohol because of some issues at home, but I am in a different place now.

"Everything I learn and every challenge I come against on the sailing voyage will help me grow. I can’t wait."

Finding You Feet provides one-to-one and group support to amputees and their families through a range of sporting initiatives and social inclusion projects

It was established by founder, Corinne Hutton, after she lost both her hands and legs below the knee from acute pneumonia and septicaemia in 2013.

Ms Hutton said: "[Paul] has gone from being house bound in his wheelchair to walking on his prosthetics, and I can’t believe we’ll be seeing him at sea soon. I know he’ll do great."

"This kind of thing is what the charity is all about, and we hope Paul’s story will encourage others to challenge themselves."

To make a donation, go to http://mydonate.bt.com/events/sealegs/