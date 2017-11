AN EPIC legal battle over how much Scots pay for alcohol finally comes to a close this week, with the drinks industry accused of letting hundreds of people die during the process.

The UK Supreme Court will rule on Wednesday whether minimum unit pricing (MUP) can be introduced in Scotland, more than five years after MSPs approved the policy at Holyrood.

Intended to improve public health by linking the price of booze directly to its strength, the plan has been resisted every step of the way by the drinks industry.

