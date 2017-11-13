THE disgraced former SNP minister who quit over sleaze has admitted causing a woman “considerable distress and upset” and said he is now receiving professional “support”.

Mark McDonald, who resigned as children’s minister after claiming he was guilty of nothing worse than misfiring attempts at humour, also vowed to change his behaviour.

The changed story raises questions for Nicola Sturgeon, who initially downplayed the seriousness of Mr McDonald’s actions.

She said last week his behaviour was of a kind “that some others may well have thought was not serious enough to resign”, adding: “He's a good MSP and he will continue to be so."

But writing in his local paper after a week “thinking and reflecting”, the married father-of-two said: “Last weekend, it was brought to my attention that actions of mine had caused considerable distress and upset.

“Regardless of context or intent, I accept full responsibility for my actions, and any consequences of them. There is no excuse and never should there be.

“I have apologised unreservedly and I do so again. I am sorry.

“There is no question in my mind that in making my apology it was also right for me to resign from my role as a government minister.”

It is understood a sexually suggestive text message was involved in the case, But Mr McDonald said he would not be going into details to protect the complainer.

He went on: “For my apology to mean anything I must also commit to changing my behaviour and to taking more care in my actions and my language.

“I am determined to do that. I have been offered support through the SNP to help me understand more about the way I behaved, the impact it had upon others and how I can work to ensure my behaviour does change. I have accepted that offer of support.

“As has been said by many others, it is change in behaviour across the board which is the required outcome from this issue.”

After going to ground for 10 days, he said he would now be returning to work at his Aberdeen Donside constituency office.

However he would not return to parliament for an unspecified “period of time”.

He also accepted voters might hold the issue against at the next election.

He said: “I will continue to serve the people of Aberdeen Donside as their constituency MSP. It will be for my constituents to decide at the next election whether or not they wish for me to continue in that role

“While there is clearly a public interest in my behaviour, I would ask that the privacy and welfare of my family, my staff and constituents visiting my constituency office are respected.

“Ultimately I will be judged by others on whether I can change my behaviour to meet the very high standards that people rightly demand of their politicians.

“I can only ask that I be given that chance.”

When Mr McDonald, 37, stood down as minister for childcare and early years on November 4, the SNP issued a statement on his behalf.

He said it had been brought to his attention that “some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate – where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions.”

However the story changes subtly last week when the official resignation correspondence between Mr McDonald and Ms Sturgeon was released.

In his resignation letter, Mr McDonald confirmed his actions had - rather than that might have - “made some women feel uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions”.

It also showed that Mr McDonald was already planning a political comeback.

“I hope that I may be able to serve the government again in the future,” he wrote, a line that was missing from the November 4 statement put out by the party.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I know you have been very personally committed to the role you have held and that the decision to leave government is a very difficult one. I have no doubt you will continue to make a valuable contribution in parliament and to serve your constituents well.”

Mr McDonald has been replaced as children’s minister by Maree Todd.