A statue of Martin Luther King has been unveiled at Newcastle University by a friend of his that joined the civil rights leader on a visit to the city 50 years ago.

The two metre tall bronze statue was commissioned to mark the anniversary of Dr King’s trip to the university to accept an honorary degree.

It was unveiled by Andrew Young, a close friend and colleague of Dr King’s, who served as a congressman and then as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

