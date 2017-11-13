The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s platinum wedding anniversary is being celebrated with an official range of souvenirs.
The Royal Collection chinaware pieces, commissioned by Buckingham Palace, feature the Queen and Philip’s entwined monograms.
Red and gold, the items, including a commemorative tankard for £39 and a two-handled loving cup for £195, are inspired by the elaborate gilded carving of Chairs of Estate in the Palace’s Throne Room.
They also feature a double knot – which can be found in the Garter Throne Room at the Queen’s beloved Windsor Castle – and a rose, from the room’s throne canopy.
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh married on November 20 1947 at Westminster Abbey.
The range includes a rectangular pillbox for £35, a tray costing £145, as well as a pair of crystal goblets for £120, a crystal bowl priced at £150, a pair of crystal sherry glasses for £95 and a commemorative tea towel for £9.95.
Royal Collection Trust china is hand-produced in Stoke-on-Trent by the potteries that made the official china marking the Queen’s diamond jubilee and other royal celebrations.
The official Wedding Anniversary range is available online at http://www.royalcollectionshop.co.uk/ and in Royal Collection Trust shops.
